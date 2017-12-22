Man sought for theft of computers, electronics from elementary school

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a homeless man stole more than $11,000 worth of iPads, computers and other electronics from an elementary school.

Manheim Township police are looking for 38-year-old Terrence R. Henderson. He’s accused of stealing the electronics during a Dec. 13 burglary at Burrowes Elementary School, at 1001 East Orange Street in Lancaster Township.

Police say three days later, Henderson also broke into an abandoned home in the township. They said evidence he left behind linked him to the school burglary.

Henderson is charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or 717-569-2816.