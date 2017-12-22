John Deere recalls Crossover Gator utility vehicles

MOLINE, Ill. (WHTM) – John Deere has recalled more than 68,000 Crossover Gator utility vehicles because the steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly and result in a loss of steering control.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says John Deere has received nine reports of steering loss. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for models XUV825, XUV825 S4, XUV855, and XUV855 S4 Crossover Gator utility vehicles equipped with power steering. The serial number begins with 1M0825 or 1M0855 and is located on the passenger side of the frame under the cargo box.

The vehicles have seating for two or four passengers and were sold from March 2012 through November 2017.

Consumers should stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled utility vehicles directly.

