Investigators ID woman who died in Route 30 crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 36-year-old Lancaster woman died in a four-vehicle crossover crash Thursday morning on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Jacquelyn L. Dahms was driving west in a Mitsubishi sedan when a westbound Honda sedan, driven by a 36-year-old Columbia man, veered from the right lane into the left lane and struck the Mitsubishi on its passenger side.

Both vehicles went out of control across the median and into the eastbound lanes. The Honda rolled onto its side at an embankment. The Mitsubishi was struck by an eastbound utility van, and Dahms died at the scene.

A tractor-trailer then struck the rear of the utility van.

The man driving the Honda was taken to a hospital. The truck and van drivers were not injured.

The crash closed Route 30 eastbound and westbound between Wrightsville and Prospect Road for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hempfield Township police at 717-285-5191.