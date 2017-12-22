Governor meets families affected by opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf met Thursday with grandparents who are raising their grandchildren because of opioid addiction or overdose.

Wolf said he wanted to hear how families who lost loved ones are impacted and what his administration and the state legislature could do to help. The meeting happened at the Highmark Caring Place in Lemoyne.

Myra Keeley is raising her three grandchildren after her daughter died from an overdose.

“We never thought that we would be getting a phone call that we would be raising three grandchildren and I lost my own,” Keeley said. “When I would see stories on the news, I would get angry because I would say, ‘where were you when my child went through this?'”

Wolf said he expects to work with the state legislature next year to help deal with the opioid crisis.

“This has been one of the few big issues where there is agreement on both sides of the aisle, ” he said. “We can work together in a bipartisan effort to come up with ways to curb the problems and help families.”

