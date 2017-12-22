Former hospital staffer gets prison for lying about cancer tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former research technologist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center will serve 15 months in prison for lying about cancer tests.

Floyd Benko, 62, of Palmyra, was sentenced Friday in federal court. He was ordered to begin the sentence on Jan. 22.

Benko pleaded guilty in July to making false statements in health care matters. Prosecutors say he lied and concealed the fact that he did not follow the hospital’s standard operating procedures when he performed gene mutation tests for 124 advanced-stage cancer patients in 2013 and 2014.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center hired an outside laboratory to retest all affected patients and incurred out-of-pocket expenses that totaled nearly $70,000.

Benko agreed to make full restitution to Penn State Hershey. He resigned from his position at the hospital in 2014.