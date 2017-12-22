Disclosed state costs for sexual misconduct claims top $360K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Records now show all three branches of Pennsylvania state government have settled sexual misconduct allegations since 2010. The claims include unwelcome touching, kissing and lascivious comments.

The running total of disclosed payments to settle claims and investigate complaints during this period now stands at more than $369,000.

New documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Treasury Department paid $7,500 to cover an employee’s legal costs in a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint and agreed to transfer her.

And the state Senate said Friday that although it hasn’t been sued or settled any claims for alleged sexual misconduct, it incurred more than $10,000 in legal bills.

The House has acknowledged settling allegations against two Democratic members for $250,000 and $30,000. House Democrats also incurred $19,000 in lawyer fees.

The court system paid a stenographer $52,000 in response to a complaint about a Westmoreland County judge’s behavior.