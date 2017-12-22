Demo work begins for Harrisburg police substation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first phase of construction of a new police substation in Allison Hill began Friday.

The new building will be located at 313 South 15th Street. Public works crews demolished an existing building at the location on Friday.

The substation is expected to cost $894,000. About $194,000 will be funded through grants.

City Council included funding for the project in the 2018 budget approved this week. Construction is expected to be completed sometime next year.

Once the police department hires more officers, the substation will be staffed 24 hours a day.

