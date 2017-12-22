Central PA Food Bank: A Time of Giving

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has a mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities. Thousands of our neighbors in Central Pennsylvania will struggle with hunger this holiday season, and will not be able to have a nice holiday meal.

“Our Food Bank works with more than 1000 local agencies in 27 Central Pennsylvania counties to help alleviate hunger, but we need your help. When you think of giving this holiday season, please consider a donation,” tells Jennifer Powell.

You can make a donation on their website, centralpafoodbank.org. A donation of just $10 will allow us to provide 60 meals for the community. You can also make a $10 donation through your mobile phone bill by texting FOODNOW to 80100.