Central PA Food Bank: A Time of Giving

By Published:

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has a mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities.  Thousands of our neighbors in Central Pennsylvania will struggle with hunger this holiday season, and will not be able to have a nice holiday meal.

“Our Food Bank works with more than 1000 local agencies in 27 Central Pennsylvania counties to help alleviate hunger, but we need your help.  When you think of giving this holiday season, please consider a donation,” tells Jennifer Powell.

You can make a donation on their website, centralpafoodbank.org.  A donation of just $10 will allow us to provide 60 meals for the community.  You can also make a $10 donation through your mobile phone bill by texting FOODNOW to 80100.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s