American Honda recalls portable generators

TORRANCE, Calif. (WHTM) – American Honda is recalling 34,000 portable generators because the carburetor can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 38 reports of fuel leakage from the generators. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Honda portable gasoline generators with model numbers EB2800i and EG2800i. The generators were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $1,150.

Owners should stop using the recalled generators and contact a Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.