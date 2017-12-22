Active weekend ahead with rain and light snow

Much of the day ahead will be cloudy and dry with rain on the way tonight. SE flow will keep temperatures in the lower to mid 40s this afternoon and today will have a raw and damp feeling, even though much of today will stay dry. A strong frontal system to the west will work its way slowly eastward later today and showers will develop locally by late evening. Expect steady rain to develop tonight as temperatures dip to around 40 degrees. The bulk of the rain occurs on Saturday with rainfall amounts between a half to one inch. The rain tapers toward Saturday evening and colder air begins to arrive Saturday night.

Christmas Eve day should start out on the sunny side before more clouds move in late in the day; we’re still tracking a quick moving area of light snow for Sunday night too. At this time, we expect snow showers to arrive after 8pm Sunday evening, and end before 4am Christmas morning. Some areas will receive a coating to one inch of snow overnight into early Christmas Day. We still have the weekend to iron out the details, but this snow should be just enough to make some areas pretty on Christmas without causing too many travel headaches. That’s the hope anyway and we will continue to post forecast updates through the holiday weekend. Christmas Day will then be cold and windy with more cold throughout next week. Model guidance is also showing storm development late next week, so our weather team will be busy. Stay tuned!