3 arrested in kidnapping, beating of McSherrytown man

McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people have been arrested in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old man who told police he was beaten, pistol-whipped, and threatened with death.

Zachary J. Bell, 18; Paige M. Richardson, 21; and Eugene W. Smith, 19; all of McSherrystown, are charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and related offenses.

State police in Gettysburg said the trio went to the victim’s home on Thursday and forced him into a car at gunpoint. They drove to Smith’s home where Smith repeatedly punched the victim, kicked him in the ribs, and struck him on the head with the gun.

The victim said Smith kept asking if he had “anything to do with him getting shot.” Smith also took a photo of the assault and posted it on Snapchat with the caption “he snitched – Zach,” according to the criminal complaint.

State police are investigating a Dec. 10 shooting that injured an 18-year-old man in the 400 block of Main Street. Troopers did not release that man’s name and the complaint does not state whether Bell was the victim of that incident.

Bell, Richardson, and Smith eventually allowed the victim to leave because they were hungry. Bell told the man that if anyone found out about the assault, he would come to the victim’s home and “put a bullet in his head,” the complaint states.

Bell was placed in Adams County Prison on $500,000 bail. Richardson’s bail was set at $250,000 and Smith was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.