Woman pulls gun, foils robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman turned the tables on a would-be robber who pointed a gun when she pulled a handgun of her own, police said.

Swatara Township police said the woman and a friend were at a parking in the 500 block of South 29th Street on Wednesday afternoon to buy a video gaming system that was advertised on Facebook.

The seller’s accomplice pointed a gun and demanded money, and that’s when the woman pulled her own handgun that she has a permit to carry and confronted the would-be robber, police said.

The robber and his two friends took off running. Penbrook police officers found and arrested them at 26th and Brookwood streets, and they recovered a BB gun from one of the youths.

The three juveniles from Harrisburg were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.