Train collides with tractor-trailer in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A Norfolk Southern freight train collided with a truck trailer in Goldsboro on Thursday evening.

According to dispatchers, the collision at 8:21 p.m. occurred near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and River Street.

A witness said the tractor-trailer became disabled on the tracks and the driver attempted to signal the oncoming train using a flashlight. The witness said the train operator did not see the signal in time, and the train could not fully come to a stop before striking the tractor-trailer.

The truck was apparently hauling a load of washing machines.

There were no injuries.