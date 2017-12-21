Police: Woman stole gifts donated to families in need

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg woman who volunteered to deliver Christmas gifts to 22 families in need is accused of keeping the presents for herself.

State police in Carlisle say they found the unwrapped gifts, nearly $3,000 worth, in Kathy Jo Wright’s home.

Wright, 43, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

Kathy Hewitt, of Southampton Township, organizes the gift donation drive each year. Volunteers buy the household gifts and toys, wrap them, and hand-deliver them to the families.

Hewitt says Wright volunteered to deliver a portion of the wrapped gifts to multiple families. When she realized the families assigned to Wright never received their presents, Hewitt called the police.

“It wasn’t about stuff, it was willingly, knowingly taking Christmas away from all these children,” Hewitt said. “That’s the part that just blew my mind.”

All of the stolen gifts have been recovered by police and returned to Hewitt for rewrapping and delivery.

“The good thing about this story, we were able to collect the 138 items and get them back to the organization just in time for Christmas,” state police spokesman Trooper Brent Miller said.

Wright was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $2,900 cash bail.

According to ABC27 News archives and court records, Wright was accused of setting fire to her apartment to collect insurance money in 2011. She pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to three months of house arrest.

Wright spoke with ABC27 a day after the fire and claimed she lost everything, including the Christmas gifts she bought for her then 12-year-old daughter. Police said the items she listed on a $48,600 loss claim were found in a storage shed.