Police: Round of ammunition found inside Hershey Middle School

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) – Police say a student talked about a school shooting around the same time a round of ammunition was found inside Hershey Middle School on Wednesday.

Derry Township police said investigations into the two incidents are ongoing. In a news release Thursday, they said so far “there does not appear to be evidence of a direct, actionable threat to Hershey Middle School or the Derry Township School District campus.”

School administrators in a note to parents Wednesday said they notified police after they “became aware of a potential threat to school safety at Hershey Middle School.”

“Neither the district nor the police department are at liberty to discuss specific details,” the district said in the note. “The district can, however, assure parents, guardians and community members that all students and staff remain safe and the established protocols providing for the well-being of all on our campus continue to be followed.”