Nice Thursday ahead, rain arrives late tomorrow and Saturday

Sunny skies to start this Thursday, along with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, will make for a crisp start to winter today. The winter solstice is at 11:28 AM, but as the new season begins, the forecast will flip back to a warmer weather pattern. Expect lots of sun today with clouds increasing late. Overall, it should be a pleasant Thursday. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and low dropping to around 30 degrees. Areas of freezing drizzle will set up overnight north of I-80 so if you plan any travel northward tomorrow, be aware that it could be icy. Locally, we should stay dry until late tomorrow.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with temperatures locked in the 40s will make for a raw day. A few showers should develop during the afternoon and evening before the bulk of the rain arrives tomorrow night into Saturday. Saturday looks like a damp day with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. It is warm enough that we do not have to worry about wintry precipitation or ice. Although the showers will be scattered, much of Saturday looks damp and dreary. A quarter to half inch of rain is expected. Christmas Eve through Christmas Day brings colder air back into the picture. Christmas Eve itself is quiet, but some light snow and small accumulations are possible by Christmas morning. We will keep you posted as this forecast changes as the colder air is looking more like the dominating factor by Sunday into Monday. Accumulations Monday morning don’t look like much at this time, but we’ll keep tracking it for you.