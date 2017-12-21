Mega Millions, Powerball offer big jackpots for holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – You may want to pick up some lottery tickets while you’re shopping for last-minute gifts.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games have jackpots totaling $547 million heading into the Christmas weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $247 million and a cash prize of $155.2 million. The next drawing is Friday night.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $300 million and a cash prize of $191.1 million.

Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.