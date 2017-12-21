Man lost $4,000 in ‘grandparent scam’

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man lost $4,000 when he fell for a so-called “grandparent scam.”

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the man reported that he received a phone call Wednesday afternoon from someone claiming to be his grandson. He said the caller told him he was involved in a crash and needed money to get out of jail.

The victim was instructed to go to a Target store and buy four $1,000 gift cards. When the scam artist called him back, the victim provided the card numbers.

The scam artist then demanded more money. Police said that was the point where the victim suspected he was the victim of a crime.

The “grandparent scam” has been targeting seniors across the country for years. The caller pretends to be a relative, a police officer, attorney, or doctor who needs money by wire or gift card information because of an arrest or accident, sometimes in a foreign country.

The FBI has been receiving reports about it since 2008.

—

Online: Beware of the Grandparent Scam