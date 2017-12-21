Man exposed himself to store employees, police say

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man is accused of exposing himself to women at a Fairview Township discount store.

Kurt Hocker, 26, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

Township police said Hocker himself to an employee of the Dollar General store at 99 Lewisberry Road on Dec. 7. He left the store then returned about an hour later. When he approached the counter to pay, Hocker had his genitals exposed and visible to the clerk.

When Hocker returned to the store on Dec. 13, employees wrote down his license plate number and a description of his vehicle.

Hocker was interviewed by police and denied he intentionally exposed himself to the employees, but he also admitted he had been arrested by Lower Allen Township police for a similar incident.

Court records show Lower Allen police charged Hocker with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in October.

He is awaiting preliminary hearings in both cases.