Kids find man’s body along Codorus Creek

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area along the Codorus Creek in West Manchester Township.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the body was discovered Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. by children who reported it to a fisherman, who called 911.

There was no identification on the man’s body., but deputy coroners were able to positively identify him Thursday morning. His name was not immediately released.

Gay said the cause and manner of death are pending at this time, but there appears to be no trauma to the body and no foul play is suspected.

She said the man was known to have no fixed address, and he appears to have been dead for several days to possibly weeks.