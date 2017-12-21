Hospital cited after patient dies in restraints

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department has cited Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for restraining a patient who later died.

The department says the hospital “failed to provide good quality care by failing to ensure the patient’s safety.”

Staffers were restraining the man after he attempted to push past two security guards and leave the hospital on Sept. 26. The guards forced the man back into his bed, and as he was forcibly being held down, he “suddenly went limp and became completely unresponsive,” a department report states.

The patient died from a “diffuse anoxic brain injury.”

The report says the staffers failed to get an official order to use the restraints, and the hospital failed to report the incident within 24 hours.