HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is going to prison for aiding in the preparation of false tax documents.

Felix R. Diaz, 58, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to a year and a day in prison. He had pleaded guilty in January.

Diaz, a tax preparer who owned Felix Tax Service, from 2010 through 2013 filed 45 tax returns with false and fraudulent income, deductions and addresses.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Diaz’s conduct resulted in about $100,000 in losses taxes to the government.