Feds: Pennsylvania doctor ran pill mill, caused patient deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor is accused of running a “pill mill” that caused the deaths of five patients.

The 19-count grand jury indictment alleges Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 60, prescribed about 2.7 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to more than 2,800 patients at his Shamokin and Mount Carmel offices between January 2016 and July 2017.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said during that time period, Kraynak was the top prescriber of those opioids in the state.

The indictment further alleges that multiple times between 2005 and 2016, Kraynak prescribed the drugs without giving the patients a proper medical exam. The five patients died between 2013 and 2015 after taking drugs Kraynak prescribed to them.

Freed said the government is seeking the forfeiture of Kraynak’s offices, his medical license, and $500,000.