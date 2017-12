COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – One person died in a crash on Route 30 that involved a tractor-trailer and at least three other vehicles Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Mallable Road in West Hempfield Township just after 7 a.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between the exits for Route 441 and Prospect Road and remained closed at 11:30 a.m.

A PennDOT spokesperson said it could be hours before the highway is reopened.