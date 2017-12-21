Dozens of homeowners could spend up to $50K on West Hanover sewer hookup

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Dozens of homeowners could spend up to $50,000 to hook up to a new sewer line in West Hanover Township.

The township sewer authority wants to install a line to address problems with private septic systems in the Houck Manor and Holiday Park neighborhoods. Almost 60 homeowners will have to pay out of pocket to get connected.

Richard Enck lives in West Hanover Township. He said people who are affected have two options: a grinder pump or a gravity system. Both are expensive.

A grinder pump system would cost nearly $5,000. The gravity system costs between $30,000 and $50,000.

Enck is concerned about the number of senior citizens in the community who will have a tough time coming up with the money to connect.

“Some of these people are in their 80s. They can’t afford to get a loan for 20 years,” Enck said.

Township manager Dan Rosario said people in the community will have a chance to voice their opinion about the sewer line plan soon.

“Folks will have an opportunity to submit written comments to the township and all of that would be put together and submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection,” Rosario said.

The goal is to finalize the plan soon. There is a chance that the township could receive some grant money to bring costs down.

More public comment will take place in January.