DA: $1M marijuana bust one of largest ever in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mexican national is accused of having 180 pounds of marijuana when police raided a Lancaster County home.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said the high-grade marijuana – with a street value of $1 million or more – was seized Dec. 14 when the county’s drug task force raided an apartment in the 200 block of West Main Street in Landisville.

Stedman called it one of the largest marijuana seizures in his 26 years as a prosecutor in the county.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Jimenez, 45, is charged with felony drug-dealing. Bail is set at $1 million.

Stedman said Garcia-Jimenez, who has been deported multiple times, is being held on a federal detainer. He said if bail is posted, Garcia-Jimenez would remain in custody on the detainer.

Police said most of the marijuana was vacuum-sealed. They said they also found an “owe sheet” for customers and $4,000 cash.

“All of what we found there is not consistent with a novice dealer,” Stedman said.

Authorities are investigating where the marijuana came from and if others were involved in the trafficking operation.