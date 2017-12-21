Crashes tie-up traffic in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa (WHTM) – Two separate crashes in Lancaster County are creating traffic headaches across the region.

The first crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Columbia Wrightsville Bridge on Route 30.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

It happened just after seven this morning near Mallable Road. Firefighters said a tractor trailer and at least three vehicles were involved.

PennDOT expects this portion of Rt. 30 to be closed for several hours.

Another crash on Rt. 283 near Lancaster City has traffic backed up.

Emergency dispatchers said one westbound lane is closed at Spooky Nook Rd.

There is no word on any injuries in that crash.

 

