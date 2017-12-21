‘Cooking with Daybreak’ winner makes BBQ shrimp

The “Cooking with Daybreak” contest winner, Tiana Millhouse, appeared on the show Thursday to showcase her winning shrimp recipe and collect her $250 Giant Food Store gift card.
Watch the videos to see how Tiana prepared the dish. Her recipe is listed below.
Tiana’s BBQ rubbed shrimp with fresh pineapple:
2 lbs peeled, deveined raw 41/50 shrimp
1/2 pineapple, cut into small chunks
1 1/2 Tbs smoked paprika
1 Tbs ancho chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 Tbs minced garlic
1 Tbs light brown sugar
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 Tbs vegetable oil