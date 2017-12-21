‘Cooking with Daybreak’ winner makes BBQ shrimp

The “Cooking with Daybreak” contest winner, Tiana Millhouse, appeared on the show Thursday to showcase her winning shrimp recipe and collect her $250 Giant Food Store gift card.

Watch the videos to see how Tiana prepared the dish. Her recipe is listed below.

Tiana’s BBQ rubbed shrimp with fresh pineapple:

2 lbs peeled, deveined raw 41/50 shrimp

1/2 pineapple, cut into small chunks

1 1/2 Tbs smoked paprika

1 Tbs ancho chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 Tbs minced garlic

1 Tbs light brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 Tbs vegetable oil