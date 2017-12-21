Commissioners blame opioid crisis for $300,000 in library funding cuts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County libraries may have to cut hours and services after having their budget slashed.

County Commissioners voted to eliminate $300,000 from the $2.7 million budget. Commissioners also voted to approve $140,000 in funding to get two new probation officers for the drug treatment court at the same meeting.

They say this is necessary because more money is needed to battle the heroin and opioid crisis.

“I think that it’s important for the county commissioners to understand that we are a strategic partner in fighting the opioid epidemic. They focus on treatment. Our job is to focus on prevention,” said Robert Lambert, president of York County Libraries.

York County has 13 libraries. The president says he’s hopeful the commissioners will be able to find funding for them.