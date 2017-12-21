Burglar stole car, sweets from repair shop

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A burglar filled up with sweets before he stole a car from an auto repair shop.

State police in Harrisburg say the unknown person broke into Pine Hill Automotive, at 506 Pine Hill Road in Hummelstown, sometime between 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before he drove off in the car, the burglar took Skittles and oatmeal pies from the stock room, drank two bottles of Gatorade and a Huggies fruit drink, and removed all the mints from a jar on the service counter.

The burglar left some evidence at the scene. Police said a Philadelphia Eagles hat was found outside the building, a drop of blood was on a broken window, and there was a blood smear on the door handle of a stainless steel refrigerator.