US tourist says Mexico bus crashed on dry road

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American cruise passenger visiting Mexico says a bus that flipped over on the way to Mayan ruins crashed on a dry road and he didn’t see any sign that other vehicles were involved.

Mexican officials say at least 12 people died in the crash, but their nationalities have not yet been determined. They say seven Americans and two Swedes were among the injured.

Chris Brawley of Haslet, Texas, says he didn’t see the accident, but his bus of tourists came upon the scene minutes after the crash.

He says a convoy of buses was carrying people from the cruise port at Mahahual and heading to Chacchoben. He says they had been driving about 35 to 40 minutes before the accident.

Brawley says the sky was clear and the road was dry, and he did not see any other vehicles involved.

He did not see the crash, but says that “the bus clearly lost control somehow as there were swerve marks all over the road surface.”