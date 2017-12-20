State Police warn of FBI scam

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are warning of a scam involving law enforcement.

Police say residents have received calls that appear to be from a state police number. The caller, who police say has a thick foreign accent, tells the person on the other end of the phone that a supervisor wants to speak with them.

The call is then transferred to another man with an accent who identifies himself as a federal agent with the FBI and claims to have a complaint against the person on the phone.

Police did not say what the callers are asking for or if anyone has lost any money.

State police are reminding residents if they receive a suspicious phone call of someone pretending to be a trooper, they should hang up and call a local state police barracks to verify the call. They add, if you are in trouble with the law, police will always have an incident number to refer to and will contact you in person.