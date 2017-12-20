Red Kettle numbers down statewide, Harrisburg up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Salvation Army is ramping up for the holiday season.

Overall Red Kettle numbers are down statewide by about fifty percent, including Lancaster County.

Harrisburg is serving about 800 more children this Christmas than last year. Volunteers are working on their second round of Christmas distributions to keep up with the growing numbers.

However, Harrisburg is doing well financially. They say creative Red Kettle campaigning has helped.

Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Resource Development for the Salvation Army Harrisburg hopes people won’t stop giving.

“So it’s one thing to provide a toy to a child at Christmas but we also might be serving those children in our Summer program, after-school programs, and a lot more way beyond the holidays.”

The Red Kettle campaign officially ends this Saturday.