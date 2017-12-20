Potential threat made against Hershey Middle School

Published:

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) – Officials in Derry Township are investigating a potential threat to school safety at Hershey Middle School.

The school district did not release details about the nature of the threat but said students and staff are safe.

In a statement sent to parents, district administrators said when they learned of the threat, they took immediate action, which included notifying the Derry Township Police Department.

They said they followed established protocols to provide for the well-being of students and staff.

 

 

