Police looking for flasher

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identify a suspect in an indecent exposure case in Dauphin County.

According to police, on Tuesday, December 19, a man walked inside the Love’s gas station in Londonderry Township shortly before 2 am. While inside, police said he exposed his genitals to a female employee working at the register.

The suspect left in a blue color Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with an unknown license plate. The truck has two Dodge Ram decals on the rear window.

Anyone with information should call State Police Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

 

 

 

