Pleasant and cooler next two days, rain to kick off the weekend

Yesterday’s temperatures were in the upper 50s for most of the Midstate and it was a truly pleasant day for late December. Don’t get used to that warmth though, as temperatures tumble today, and another arctic blast is heading our way just in time for Christmas. High pressure will build into the region today, making for a sunny afternoon. Some clouds will mix in from time to time today as temperatures will be in the lower 40s this afternoon. After starting out breezy, the day will see decreasing winds too. Tonight will be mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the mid 20s. Tomorrow looks really nice. It should be sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday will be cloudy (with a few light showers late in the day) ahead of the main system that will bring most of the rain on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s on Saturday, so there is no concern for any type of wintry weather. For those last minute errands though, pack the umbrella because most of Saturday looks damp. As the rain exits, cold air across the middle of the U.S. shifts eastward and we’ll get colder for Christmas Eve. There could be a few flurries or snow showers by late Sunday, but we do not anticipate any significant snow. Christmas Day will be even colder with a chance for a couple of morning snow showers. If any accumulation occurs, it should be on the light side. We will continue to watch for any changes in the forecast for Christmas Day and we’ll keep you posted. By early next week, including Christmas Day, temperatures will be back in the 20s and 30s for highs!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara