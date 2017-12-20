Parsons chooses Penn State, bolsters Class of 2018 on Signing Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday morning inside the Whitaker Center, Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons announced he is committing to Penn State, ending one of the biggest questions surrounding the class of 2018. Parsons is a 5-star defensive end, and considered one of the best high school players in the country. He helped lead the Cougars to an undefeated regular season in 2017, and a Pennsylvania state championship appearance in 2016.

He was also the biggest recruit to enter the early signing period uncommitted. Among the teams vying for him were Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Nebraska with Parsons ultimately choosing Penn State, the team he gave a verbal commitment to his Sophomore year and rescinded entering his senior year.

Parsons joins a strong incoming freshman class for the Nittany Lions, including Harrisburg teammate WR Shaquon Anderson-Butts, Cumberland Valley’s Charlie Katshir, and Camp Hill’s Zack Kuntz. They are all rated among the top players at their positions nationally.