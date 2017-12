YORK, Pa (WHTM) – One person is dead after a crash in Spring Garden Township, York County.

Police were called to the intersection of Country Club Road and Grantley Road shortly after 1 pm Wednesday afternoon.

A car and delivery truck collided in the intersection.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were later notified that one person died from their injuries.

Police closed Country Club Road as they investigated the crash.