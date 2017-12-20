Nine die from drug overdose in one week in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Over a recent seven-day period, nine people died of a drug overdose in Lancaster County, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The deaths happened between December 11 and December 17 in eight different municipalities, according to the coroner’s office.

Police are investigating what prompted the recent spike in deaths.

The D.A.’s office said all overdose deaths in the county are reviewed by law-enforcement for potential criminal charges against the dealers.

“This is not a flavor-of-the-week phenomena; this epidemic is proving to have staying power,” District Attorney Crraig Stedman said in a news release. “It remains at the forefront of law-enforcement objectives. This recent rash of deaths is just another call to action for our residents.”

The D.A.’s office says more than 120 people have died from overdoses this year.