Harrisburg City Council passes balanced budget 6-1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg City Council passed a balanced budget with only one member voting against it.

Council voted 6-1 in favor of the $72 million budget.

The only no vote was Shamaine Daniels who expressed concerns about the plan.

“We are under served on the legal guidance that we get on some of the legal questions that come out of the budget,” said Daniels.

Solicitor Neil Grover responded to her concerns at the meeting.

“If there are things lacking we are always willing to revisit a question but there is nothing in the budget that I am aware of that is unlawful,” said Grover.

The budget for next year will include nearly $1 million for the building of a police sub station in Allison Hill.

Members of the city’s Public Works Department were on hand to witness the vote that would ensure a pay raise.

Next year will also be a critical time for the city. By law, the city must be out of Act 47 by the end of next year.

“Our number one goal is to make sure that we are financially stable,” said Wanda Williams, Council President.