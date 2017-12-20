Amtrak speed-control technology was months away

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) —The rush to launch train service on a new, faster Amtrak route near Seattle came at a deadly cost: none of the speed-control technology that could’ve prevented a derailment was active.

Work to install GPS-based technology known as positive train control isn’t expected to be completed on the 15-mile span where the train derailed until at least next spring.

The train was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone Monday when it ran off the rails on a curve near a highway. Experts say positive train control system could have detected the speeding and automatically applied the brakes.

Amtrak and the Washington Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to messages about why they launched the service while the technology was still months away.

Railroads are under government orders to install positive train control by the end of 2018.