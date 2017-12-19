York man, 19, sought in weekend homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old York man has been identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police have an arrest warrant charging Dante Levon Brown in the homicide of 31-year-old Julio Ferrer.

Ferrer was found shot to death in his apartment at 27 North West Street early Saturday.

Police said Ferrer and Brown knew each other and the shooting resulted from an apparent disagreement between the two.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.