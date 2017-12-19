York man, 19, sought in weekend homicide

By Published:
Dante Levon Brown (York City Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old York man has been identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police have an arrest warrant charging Dante Levon Brown in the homicide of 31-year-old Julio Ferrer.

Ferrer was found shot to death in his apartment at 27 North West Street early Saturday.

Police said Ferrer and Brown knew each other and the shooting resulted from an apparent disagreement between the two.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s