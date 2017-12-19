6 sickened by pool chemical fumes at Messiah Village

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six people were sickened by fumes from a mixture of swimming pool chemicals at the Messiah Village retirement community in Upper Allen Township.

Four employees and two residents exercising in the fitness center were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the incident Monday morning. Officials said the chemicals involved are chlorine and muriatic acid, which produces chlorine gas.

Some residents of the retirement community, and some students at the nearby U-Gro Learning Centre, were relocated as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.