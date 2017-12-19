‘Unusual sound’ brings police to Cumberland Valley schools

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland Valley School District says an “unusual sound” reported near Hampden Elementary and Good Hope Middle School came from hunters on private land in the area.

Police were called after the sound was heard coming from the creek that runs near the school buildings around 8:30 a.m. The officers arrived within minutes and quickly confirmed the sound came from the hunters, the district said on its Facebook page.

The schools were not locked down because students and staff were not in any danger.

“While this event occurred without notice from the majority of individuals in the area, we are sharing so that you are aware,” the post reads.