Something Good: Tracking hummingbirds on their winter migration

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As winter draws near, the focus at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art turns to a little bird with a big way of capturing attention.

“Pennsylvania has no historical records of hummingbirds coming to the state, so we don’t know what’s an average number that come through,” said Sandy Lockerman, who’s leading an effort to track the frequent fliers and count their numbers.

One hummingbird that couldn’t resist the feeder is trapped and netted out.

“We put him into this stocking, lay them on their back. These are the bands, special pliers, and we place it on the foot just below the toe,” Lockerman said of the banding. “And you always check both legs to make sure there’s no band already on.”

The bird is weighed, aged and within seconds has a new piece of jewelry on its thin leg.

“Now it’s banded,” Lockerman said. “I know it’s C37736.”

On average, hummingbirds weigh no more than a penny. Two hummingbird eggs are about the size of a penny.

They’re tiny but mighty and ready for flight. Hummingbirds make their way to the Gulf of Mexico to pack on pounds and double their weight before lifting off on a 12-hour, 600-mile flight across the Gulf of Mexico, to southern Mexico and Central America.

