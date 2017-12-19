Police seek ID of suspect in Myerstown thefts

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who attempted to use a stolen debit card at a Myerstown bank.

State police in Jonestown released an image from a surveillance camera at the Northwest Bank on East Main Avenue. They said the debit card was stolen when someone broke into a vehicle and removed the owner’s purse.

Police said there have been close to 50 thefts from cars and sheds in the Myerstown and Richland area within the past couple months. All of the incidents have occurred during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information should call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.