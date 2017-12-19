Police: Man stole truck from Steelton road crew

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is accused of stealing a work truck from a Steelton Borough road crew as they were making street repairs Tuesday morning.

Nisaiah L. Johnson, 22, was awaiting an arraignment Tuesday afternoon on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

Steelton police said Johnson first stole a Pontiac SUV from the Carlisle area and drove it to Steelton. A resident of the 300 block of South Fourth Street called police after the SUV drove into his yard and the driver walked into a wooded area behind his house.

Officers were looking for the SUV driver when the road crew saw a man with a matching description get into their work truck and drive off, police said.

About 30 minutes later, state police called Steelton to report that the unoccupied work truck was parked in the median of Route 283 near Lindle Road.

Swatara Township officers eventually found Johnson and took him into custody. He was still wearing a Steelton road crew ID badge and safety vest that was taken from the work truck, police said.