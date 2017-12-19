Police chief in Camp Hill resigns

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill borough council accepted the resignation of Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry at a special meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting comes following a vehicle crash on November 5, which resulted in Hockenberry receiving a DUI charge.

Hockenberry’s blood alcohol level was apparently twice the legal limit when he hit a tree and a mailbox in Rye Township. He also failed to notify police of the crash.

Doug Hockenberry has been on the Camp Hill force since 1996, and has served as chief since 2013.