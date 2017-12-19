Police ask for tips in post-game brawl

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — After Monday night’s high school basketball game between Steelton-Highspire and Middletown, there was a large fight in the parking lot.

According to police, tempers flared as a large crowd poured into the parking lot.

A large fight broke out and officers from several police departments were called to the scene.

The crowd eventually left and police say no one was seriously injured.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying those involved.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

