Man fatally struck in Conewago Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 77-year-old Conewago Township man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking across a road to get his mail, police said.

Lewis C. Crone Sr. died at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of East Canal Road, Northern York County Regional police said. The accident occurred around 6 p.m.

The driver of the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 53-year-old Dover man, told police he was headed home from work.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional police at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.