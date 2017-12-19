Man fatally struck in Conewago Township

By Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 77-year-old Conewago Township man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking across a road to get his mail, police said.

Lewis C. Crone Sr. died at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of East Canal Road, Northern York County Regional police said. The accident occurred around 6 p.m.

The driver of the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 53-year-old Dover man, told police he was headed home from work.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional police at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s